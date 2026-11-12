MWC26 Doha Attracts Over 10,000 Participants and Secures 42 Agreements

Doha, November 12, 2026 : The second edition of Mobile World Congress (MWC26) Doha has strengthened the event's standing as an international platform for advancing partnerships and discussing the future of telecommunications, artificial intelligence and digital economies.

Held from November 8 to 10, the three-day congress brought together more than 10,000 participants from 100 countries and territories, resulting in the signing of 42 agreements, including 12 by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT).

The event gathered government officials, telecommunications and technology companies, investors and experts to examine AI-driven developments, advances in digital infrastructure and the role of national strategies in shaping digital economies.

Discussions covered the future of 5G and 6G networks, the integration of terrestrial and satellite communications, the development of AI agents and investment opportunities linked to emerging technologies.

The agreements signed by MCIT reflected Qatar's efforts to strengthen cooperation with government bodies and international companies, expand digital services and introduce advanced technologies across various sectors. These initiatives align with the objectives of the Digital Agenda 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy.

Qatar's participation was showcased through a national pavilion organised by MCIT, featuring more than 15 government and semi-government entities. It presented projects and initiatives in artificial intelligence, digital government services, infrastructure and innovation, while offering participating organisations opportunities to exchange expertise and explore partnerships with international counterparts.

The GSMA Ministerial Programme also drew 36 ministers and 34 heads of telecommunications regulatory authorities. A ministerial roundtable chaired by HE Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai addressed shared priorities across the sector and concluded with the adoption of the "Doha Declaration: Leading Digital Transformation Towards a More Inclusive and Sustainable Future."

For the first time, MWC26 Doha was held alongside the International Telecommunication Union's Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26), which Qatar is hosting from November 9 to 27, 2026.

The simultaneous events created additional opportunities for policymakers, regulators and business leaders to connect, bringing international discussions on telecommunications together with technological developments and practical industry experiences.

The outcomes of this year's congress further highlight Doha's role as a hub for international dialogue and cooperation in telecommunications and technology, supporting continued partnerships and growth opportunities across the region.

Source: QNA