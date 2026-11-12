Pimenov Sets World Record to Win 50m Rifle Gold at Doha 2026

Doha, November 12, 2026 : Neutral athlete Dmitry Pimenov set a new world record to claim gold in the men's 50m rifle three positions event at the Doha 2026 World Shooting Championships on Wednesday, earning an Olympic quota place for the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Pimenov finished with 362.8 points, ahead of Slovakia's Patrik Jany, who scored 357.2, and India's Neeraj Kumar with 346.5. Norway's Jon-Hermann Hegg placed fourth with 335.9 points and also secured an Olympic quota, as Jany had already qualified.

In the men's team competition, the Czech Republic took gold with 1,754 points, followed by Norway with 1,752 and India with 1,751.

Meanwhile, China, Britain and Türkiye shared the lead in the men's trap qualifying standings, each hitting 98 targets. Italy topped the women's standings, followed by Puerto Rico, with both recording 95 targets.

Thursday's final qualifying round will determine the eight finalists in each category and award the remaining six Olympic quota places.

The championships, taking place at the Lusail Shooting Complex through Friday, have brought together around 1,100 shooters representing 91 countries. A total of 30 Olympic quota places have been awarded so far.

China leads the medal standings with 26 medals, including 13 gold. India follows with 10 medals, South Korea has nine, while Norway and the Czech Republic have five each. Overall, 102 medals have been awarded.

Source: QNA