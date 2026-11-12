Qatar to Host Second Doha International Music and Marching Festival

Doha, November 12, 2026 : Qatar is preparing to host the second edition of the Doha International Music and Marching Festival, also known as Doha Tattoo, bringing together military bands and marching units from various countries for a showcase of music, precision formations and cultural traditions.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Ministry of Interior said the upcoming edition builds on the success of the festival's inaugural event, held last year at Katara Cultural Village. The first edition featured teams from seven countries: Qatar, the United Kingdom, the United States, Türkiye, Jordan, Oman and Kazakhstan.

The participating bands in the second edition are expected to deliver performances combining traditional military music with contemporary styles, alongside coordinated marching displays and field formations that require a high level of discipline, skill and teamwork.

The festival brings together military heritage and international musical traditions, offering participating countries an opportunity to showcase their cultural identities through different musical styles and forms of performance. Its programme extends beyond military displays to highlight the artistic diversity of the nations involved.

According to the Ministry, the event aims to strengthen Doha's position as a destination for major international gatherings, contribute to cultural and tourism activities, and encourage cooperation and exchange among musical institutions and bands worldwide.

It also provides an opportunity to showcase Qatar's organisational capabilities and infrastructure for hosting large-scale events that attract visitors from within the country and abroad.

The Doha Tattoo draws on a longstanding international tradition of military music and marching performances, where structured musical arrangements are combined with synchronised movements to demonstrate precision, coordination and unity among performers.

Source: QNA