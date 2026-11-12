Majahim Camel Competitions Draw 406 Entries at Qatar Festival

Doha, November 12, 2026 : The third Mafareed Challenge Festival continued on Wednesday in Libseer, attracting large numbers of camel owners and enthusiasts from Qatar and other GCC countries.

The festival, which runs until November 14, is the opening event on the Qatar Camel Mazayen Club's 2026–2027 calendar.

Competitions in the Majahim category featured four rounds with a total of 406 camels. These included 125 entries in the locally bred Mafareed round, 116 in the locally purchased round, 78 in the local male Mafareed round and 87 in the open international round.

The organising committee has allocated 40 prizes across the four rounds. The winner of the open international category will receive a Toyota Land Cruiser pickup, while the other nine top-ranked participants will be awarded cash prizes.

The remaining rounds offer cash awards ranging from QAR 100,000 for first place to QAR 5,000 for tenth place.

The seven-day festival features 24 rounds across three main categories: six for Asayel, five for Majahim and 13 for Mughateer. The Mughateer competitions are further divided into Shu'l and Sufr, Shiqh and Humr, and Wudh.

A total of 205 winning positions are available, with prizes comprising 34 trophies, 72 sashes, five banners, 20 cars and cash awards.

The festival aims to preserve Qatar's camel heritage, traditional beauty contests and native breeds, while introducing younger generations to these traditions and supporting cultural tourism and economic activity.

Source: QNA