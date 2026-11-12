Qatar Behavioral Healthcare Center Stages Awareness Play for Over 400 Students

Doha, November 12, 2026 : The Behavioral Healthcare Center, a member of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work (QFSW), has presented an awareness play titled "Between Two Worlds" for children and adolescents, attracting more than 400 students from schools across Qatar.

The event was attended by CEO of Qatar Foundation for Social Work Rashid Mohammed Al Nuaimi, the Center's Executive Director Jawaher Mohammed Abulfain, and senior officials and representatives from several organisations.

The production explores how technology influences children's behaviour and psychological and social development. Through interactive scenes highlighting the contrast between real-life experiences and the virtual world, it encourages young audiences to adopt safer and more responsible digital habits.

The performance was organised as part of the Center's participation in the "Digitally Aware Family" campaign, which seeks to strengthen digital awareness and encourage balanced technology use among families and the wider community.

Source: QNA