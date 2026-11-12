Qatar Equestrian Riders Compete at International Eventing Contest in France

Doha, November 12, 2026 : Qatar's equestrian team is taking part in the Le Pouget International Eventing Competition in France, which runs from November 11 to 15, bringing together more than 300 riders from 21 countries.

Riders Saad Waheed Al Kuwari and Mohammed Jabr Al Nuaimi are representing Qatar at the event, held at the Trois Fontaines Equestrian Venue in Le Pouget as part of the 13th edition of Les Internationaux du Cœur d'Hérault.

The competition is a key fixture on France's eventing calendar, attracting international riders across different levels under the classifications of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI).

Qatar's participation reflects its continued involvement in international equestrian events and offers its riders an opportunity to gain experience and compete against athletes from different countries.

The event opened with preliminary horse inspections, followed by dressage competitions scheduled to begin Wednesday and continue for two days. Show jumping and cross-country events will take place on Saturday and Sunday, with final rankings, medals and prizes to be announced afterwards.

The competition features five international categories: CCI1*-Intro, CCI2*-S, CCI2*-L, CCI3*-S and CCI3*-L. A total of EUR 12,500 in prize money will be distributed among the categories, with awards ranging from EUR 1,500 for CCI1*-Intro to EUR 3,500 for CCI3*-S.

Eventing is a three-phase equestrian discipline comprising dressage, cross-country and show jumping. It tests the coordination, endurance, precision and technical abilities of both horse and rider, with performances across all three stages determining the final standings.

Le Pouget has established a strong reputation on France's eventing calendar. In 2024, it received the Best International Competition in France award from the French eventing association France Complet. The previous edition attracted around 8,000 visitors, reflecting the event's growing appeal and international profile.

Source: QNA