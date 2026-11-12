Tickets Go on Sale for 2027 Qatar MotoGP and 1812km Endurance Race

Doha, November 12, 2026 : Lusail International Circuit has opened ticket sales for the 2027 Qatar Airways MotoGP Grand Prix and Qatar 1812km endurance race, bringing two major international motorsport events to Qatar in March.

The MotoGP Grand Prix, which will serve as the second round of the 2027 season, is scheduled for March 12–14. The Qatar 1812km, opening the 2027 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season, will follow from March 25–27.

The MotoGP event will feature 22 riders and mark the first full season under the new 850cc motorcycle regulations. Lusail has hosted the Qatar Grand Prix since 2004 and remains the championship's only night-race venue.

Three-day tickets for MotoGP are priced at QAR 200 and provide access to the main grandstand or Lusail Hill, as well as the fan zone and merchandise outlets.

Before the endurance race, Qatar will host the WEC's official Prologue on March 21 and 22. The 1812km event will bring together leading manufacturers and drivers in the Hypercar and LMGT3 categories for 10 hours of racing under the floodlights.

Three-day tickets for the endurance race cost QAR 50 and include access to the main grandstand, Lusail Hill at Turn 1 and the fan zone.

Tickets for both events include free parking and designated taxi drop-off and pick-up areas. Each full-price adult ticket also allows the holder to obtain up to six complimentary children's tickets for those under 12.

Children under the age of two do not require tickets, while wheelchair users are entitled to a complimentary ticket for a companion.

Source: QNA