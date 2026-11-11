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  • Google Introduces Gemini Memory Summary to Let Users Manage Stored Information

Google Introduces Gemini Memory Summary to Let Users Manage Stored Information

  • By Guest
  • 11 Nov 2026
Google Introduces Gemini Memory Summary to Let Users Manage Stored Information

Washington, November 11, 2026 : Google has introduced a new feature for its artificial intelligence assistant, Gemini, allowing users to review and manage the personal information the tool retains about them.

The feature, called "Memory Summary", enables users to view, edit, add or delete information stored by Gemini. It organises details into categories such as personal information and relationships, professional background and projects, travel and devices, entertainment, and fitness and lifestyle.

Users can update stored details or remove them by giving Gemini direct instructions. The tool also allows them to check when specific information was added or last modified.

According to the announcement, the feature is available through the web version of Gemini. Users can access it by navigating to Settings and selecting the Personal Intelligence section, where they can review the information retained by the assistant and manage their preferences.

The feature's availability on Gemini's Android and iOS mobile applications has not yet been reported.

Source: QNA 

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