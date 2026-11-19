Doha, November 19, 2026 : The Doha Metropolitan Area has received Platinum certification, the highest level awarded by the World Council on City Data (WCCD), alongside international recognition under smart city and resilient city standards.

The achievement highlights Qatar's progress in urban planning, sustainability, innovation and quality of life.

The certifications follow efforts led by the Ministry of Municipality, in collaboration with 13 government partners, to establish an integrated urban data and indicators system aligned with international standards. The initiative aims to support data-driven planning, improve public service efficiency and strengthen Doha's position among leading global cities.

The recognition includes Platinum status under ISO 37120, which measures city services and quality of life, as well as certifications under ISO 37122 for smart cities and ISO 37123 for resilient cities.

These standards cover a wide range of sectors, including education, healthcare, energy, transport, water, the economy, safety, communications and urban planning. They also assess sustainability, the application of modern technologies in city management, and the ability of cities to withstand risks, respond to challenges and maintain essential services.

The certifications provide Doha with a unified international framework for measuring urban performance and comparing its progress with other cities. They also help improve data reliability and transparency, strengthen confidence among international institutions and investors, and support reporting on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Director of the Planning, Quality and Innovation Department at the Ministry of Municipality, Eng. Suleiman Saeed Al Salahi, described the certifications as a national achievement reflecting Qatar's progress in urban development and improving quality of life under the guidance and support of the country's leadership.

He said Doha's Platinum status, together with its smart and resilient city certifications, demonstrated the country's progress in developing its urban data system in line with leading international standards and keeping pace with developments in urban planning, sustainability and smart transformation.

Al Salahi attributed the achievement to coordinated institutional efforts and cooperation between the ministry and 13 government partners. These entities contributed by providing, reviewing, documenting and verifying the required data and indicators to meet international certification requirements.

He praised the participating government entities and teams, adding that the ministry would continue developing the urban data system and using its findings to improve planning, enhance public services and support decision-making in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

ISO 37120 is an international standard for measuring city performance and quality of life, comprising 104 indicators across 19 sectors. Cities seeking Platinum certification must report on at least 90 indicators using standardised international methodologies.

ISO 37122 focuses on smart city indicators, assessing the use of technology, data and digital innovation in urban management and service delivery. ISO 37123 evaluates cities' resilience, including their ability to manage risks, maintain essential services and respond effectively to challenges.

Source: QNA