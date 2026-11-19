Doha, November 19, 2026 : Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development is showcasing artworks inspired by Qatari and Islamic heritage, created by participants in the second cohort of its Herfah programme.

Titled "Herfah Showcase: Journeys in Craft," the exhibition was held at Al Khater House in Education City, in the presence of HE Vice Chairperson of Qatar Foundation Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al-Thani and several senior officials.

The exhibition features 10 pieces, including ceramic murals, woodwork and textiles. The works combine traditional Islamic patterns, geometric designs, natural elements and Qatari craftsmanship with contemporary artistic approaches.

Each participant developed an individual final project shaped by their personal interests and creative vision, following a year of learning and exploration.

HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al-Thani said traditional crafts represent more than the tools and techniques used to produce them, emphasizing their role in passing knowledge and cultural values from one generation to the next.

She added that the works and their exhibition setting reflect the commitment of both the participants and Qatar Foundation to preserving and celebrating Qatari and Islamic cultural heritage and identity.

Qatar Foundation's Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives and Programs, Hisham Nourin, said the Herfah programme highlights the importance of supporting talented individuals who contribute to the preservation and development of traditional Qatari and Islamic arts.

He noted that skilled artisans help strengthen the economy and enrich the built environment through products that complement their surroundings. He also described the exhibition as a celebration of the participants' achievements and the community's year-long learning journey, while reviving the tradition of apprenticeship.

The exhibition will open to the public at Al Khater House on Thursday, November 19, from 4pm to 8pm. Admission is free, with advance registration available through the Education City website.

Organized in collaboration with The King's Foundation School of Traditional Arts, Herfah is a year-long programme based at Al Khater House, a historic Qatari residence restored by Qatar Foundation. It provides participants with weekly workshops in traditional crafts.

Registration is also open for upcoming short courses in decorative painting, wood carving, traditional patchwork and tile-making. The workshops began on November 1, 2026, and will run until February 24, 2027.

Source: QNA