Doha, November 19, 2026 : The Qatar Armed Forces have concluded their 5-kilometer cross-country championship for the 2026-27 sports season, with 27 teams competing in the event.

Organized by the Military Sports Association, the championship featured teams representing various branches, forces and units of the Qatar Armed Forces, alongside a team from the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya).

In the individual officers' category, First Lt. Mubarak Meshaal Al Maadeed of the Support Force Command team secured first place. Saeed Farhan, representing the Qatar Amiri Air Force team, claimed the top position in the enlisted personnel category.

Several Qatar Armed Forces officers attended the closing ceremony.

Source: QNA