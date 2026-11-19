Zurich, November 19, 2026 : Spain maintained their position at the top of the FIFA men's world rankings despite suffering a recent defeat to England that ended their 43-match unbeaten streak.

Argentina remained in second place, followed by France in third. England held fourth position after securing a 3-2 victory in Madrid.

Morocco moved up two places to a historic fifth, while Portugal and Brazil slipped to sixth and seventh, respectively. Belgium and the Netherlands retained eighth and ninth positions, while Colombia climbed to 10th. Mexico dropped three places to 13th.

Qatar ranked 61st globally and fifth among Arab nations, behind Morocco (sixth), Egypt (26th), Algeria (32nd) and Saudi Arabia (54th). The national team also placed seventh in Asia, behind Japan, Iran, Australia, South Korea, Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia.

Source: QNA