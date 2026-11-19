Bern, November 19, 2026 : HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani attended a dinner banquet hosted in His Highness's honour by HE President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin at Bernerhof Palace on Wednesday, alongside the accompanying delegation.

Addressing the gathering, HH the Amir said the visit reflected Qatar's appreciation of its friendly and cooperative relations with Switzerland and its commitment to further developing ties for the mutual benefit of both countries and their peoples.

His Highness highlighted the progress achieved in bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of economy, investment and scientific research. He expressed his aspiration to expand the partnership in technology, innovation, energy and healthcare, drawing on the expertise and capabilities of both countries.

HH the Amir also reaffirmed Qatar and Switzerland's commitment to promoting sustainable peace, supporting diplomacy and building trust. He stressed the importance of joint efforts among partners to resolve crises through dialogue.

On strengthening bilateral relations, His Highness emphasised the need to build on existing cooperation and take practical steps to deepen institutional ties, noting that successful partnerships should deliver tangible results.

He highlighted opportunities to combine Switzerland's expertise in technology, advanced industries and scientific research with Qatar's investment potential, economic growth and access to regional markets.

HH the Amir also referred to his scheduled meeting on Thursday with representatives of the business communities of both countries, expressing hope that the discussions would generate new trade and investment opportunities and joint projects that benefit both economies.

His Highness noted that partnerships between governments become stronger when supported by cooperation among businesses and investors. He reaffirmed his commitment to using the visit to expand engagement between the two countries' economic and scientific institutions and turn potential areas of cooperation into sustainable initiatives.

He added that mutual respect and trust would remain a strong foundation for advancing Qatar-Switzerland relations and achieving greater prosperity for both peoples.

For his part, President Parmelin renewed his welcome to HH the Amir, the accompanying delegation and Qatari business leaders, noting that relations between the two countries continue to develop across various fields through the commitment of their leaderships.

The Swiss President highlighted achievements in bilateral cooperation and outlined prospects for further collaboration and investment opportunities in Switzerland. He also thanked Qatar and commended its efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

At the conclusion of his address, President Parmelin wished HH the Amir success and Qatar continued progress and prosperity.

The dinner was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

Also present were Swiss ministers and advisers, alongside business leaders and dignitaries representing various sectors in both countries.

Source: QNA