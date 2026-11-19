Rome, November 19, 2026 : Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari met with HE Salvatore Caiata, Head of the Parliamentary Friendship Inter-group for Gulf Countries at the Italian Parliament, in Rome.

The meeting focused on ways to strengthen cooperation between Qatar and Italy, as well as recent regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts and joint coordination to ease tensions and promote regional security and stability.

During the meeting, Caiata expressed Italy's appreciation for Qatar's mediation efforts and its role in facilitating dialogue. He also voiced support for Qatar's efforts to resolve conflicts through peaceful means and advance security and stability at both regional and international levels.

The meeting was attended by HE Ambassador of Qatar to Italy Khalid bin Youssef Al Sada and several members of the Italian Parliament.

Source: QNA