Kuwait, November 19, 2026 : Qatar was recognized as the Guest of Honor at the 49th Kuwait International Book Fair during an official ceremony held at the Sheikh Jaber Al Ali Theater.

The ceremony was attended by HE Kuwait's Acting Minister of Information and Culture Omar Al Omar and HE Qatar's Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani. Also present were HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture Dr. Ghanem bin Mubarak Al Ali, HE Qatar's Ambassador to Kuwait Ali bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud, several ministers and ambassadors, and a large audience.

Kuwaiti poet Khalifa Al Wugayyan was also honored as the featured personality of this year's fair.

The programme included a joint Qatari-Kuwaiti musical performance featuring Qatari artist Mansour Al Muhannadi and Kuwaiti artist Salman Al Amari, accompanied by the Al Mas Folk Arts Troupe.

Source: QNA