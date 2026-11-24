Tripoli, November 24, 2026 : The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has warned against the country being drawn into foreign conflicts, amid concerns over recent attacks at Benghazi Seaport.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Mission stressed that Libya must not become an arena for external confrontations, emphasizing the importance of respecting the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the security of its citizens and assets.

UNSMIL expressed serious concern over the incidents at Benghazi Seaport, saying they highlighted the urgent need to accelerate efforts to reunify Libya's national institutions and strengthen their capacity to protect the country's sovereignty and security.

The Mission called for an immediate, independent and transparent investigation to establish the facts and ensure accountability. It also reaffirmed the UN's readiness to assist Libyan authorities in carrying out the investigation.

UNSMIL urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint, avoid circulating unverified information or politicizing the incident while inquiries are ongoing, and refrain from actions or statements that could heighten tensions or draw Libya into broader regional or international confrontations.

The Mission said it would continue to monitor developments closely, calling on all actors to act responsibly to preserve stability and support progress towards a lasting political settlement.

Ukraine had earlier announced that its forces struck the Russian warship Mercury, a combat helicopter and a dry-cargo vessel carrying weapons at Benghazi Port in eastern Libya.

Source: QNA