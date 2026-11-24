Washington, November 24, 2026: HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and HE US Secretary of State Marco Rubio co-chaired the eighth Qatar-US Strategic Dialogue in Washington, D.C., on November 23, 2026, with senior officials from both countries also taking part.

In a joint statement, the two sides reaffirmed their longstanding strategic partnership under the leadership of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and US President Donald Trump.

As the two countries prepare to mark 55 years of diplomatic relations, the dialogue highlighted their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation and addressing regional and international priorities through diplomacy.

Both sides pledged to expand economic, commercial and investment opportunities to support mutual prosperity. They also agreed to continue discussions into early 2027 on defence and security cooperation, counterterrorism, law enforcement and cultural ties.

Secretary Rubio reaffirmed Washington's commitment to Qatar's security, highlighting the importance of defence cooperation in strengthening joint capabilities and protecting shared interests. The two sides also reiterated their commitment to freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that safe and unimpeded passage through the strategic waterway is vital to regional security, reliable energy supplies and global economic stability.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs commended President Trump's efforts to pursue agreements aimed at resolving regional conflicts, emphasizing the importance of US diplomatic engagement in creating conditions for lasting peace. He also congratulated the United States on successfully co-hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026.

On behalf of President Trump, Secretary Rubio thanked HH the Amir and the Qatari government for their leadership in global mediation efforts and their partnership in promoting peace, stability and security.

Global and Regional Cooperation

Secretary Rubio described the Qatar-US partnership as a model of peace through strength and a force for stability amid regional and international challenges.

Officials from both countries discussed shared priorities concerning Gaza, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Sahel, Rwanda, Somalia, Bolivia and Haiti. They reaffirmed their commitment to working together towards a future free from terrorism.

Rubio also expressed appreciation for Qatar's continued support for Haiti, including its pledge of $30 million to the UN Trust Fund for the Gang Suppression Force.

Economic Affairs and Investment

The two countries highlighted the continued growth of their economic partnership, which supports job creation and cooperation in energy and emerging technologies.

Building on more than $240 billion in economic deals announced during President Trump's visit to Qatar in May 2025, both sides discussed opportunities to expand the presence of US companies in Qatar and encourage further Qatari investment in the United States, including through the Qatar Investment Authority.

Qatar highlighted the importance of US partnerships in advancing its economic diversification plans, while Washington outlined initiatives to promote investment, including the US Investment Accelerator and SelectUSA.

The United States welcomed Qatar's signing of the Pax Silica Declaration and the growing cooperation between the two countries in advanced technologies. Areas of collaboration include super intelligence, high-performance computing, trusted digital infrastructure, cybersecurity and secure supply chains for energy and critical minerals.

Both sides also emphasized their shared interest in strengthening global energy availability and resilience, including through the Golden Pass LNG project.

During the dialogue, Qatar and the United States signed a Critical Minerals Framework aimed at aligning national strategies, diversifying critical mineral supply chains and strengthening global supply chain resilience.

Defence and Security Cooperation

Qatar and the United States agreed to reinforce their longstanding defence and security partnership through defence sales, joint military exercises and intelligence sharing. They also explored opportunities for cooperation in critical minerals, regional sustainment and industrial development.

Building on the Qatar-US Military Consultative Commission held in September 2026, the two sides discussed ways to enhance Qatar's integrated air and missile defence capabilities to protect its territory and critical infrastructure.

They also reviewed progress under the $38 billion Qatar-US Statement of Intent on defence cooperation and considered potential investments in critical munitions and military platforms to strengthen interoperability between the armed forces of both countries.

The discussions further covered opportunities to enhance Qatar's defence capabilities and expand US defence manufacturing through investment in missile defence and counter-unmanned aircraft systems.

Counterterrorism and Law Enforcement

Both countries stressed the importance of continued cooperation in combating terrorism, terrorist financing and transnational organized crime.

The statement highlighted coordination between Qatar's Ministry of Interior, Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), State Security Bureau and Public Prosecution Office, and the US Departments of Homeland Security, Treasury, Justice and State.

The two sides welcomed ongoing cooperation on international prisoner transfers and efforts to disrupt money laundering networks. They also reviewed joint initiatives to counter ISIS through the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

Further discussions addressed expanding information sharing to strengthen customs and border security, as well as developing both countries' capabilities to address transnational threats.

Highlighting cooperation between Qatar's Ministry of Interior and the FBI, the two governments also welcomed new joint training, collaboration and investment at the FBI's Redstone Arsenal headquarters.

Education and Culture

Qatar and the United States reaffirmed the importance of their longstanding ties in education, culture and sports, recognizing the contribution of decades of academic cooperation and Qatar's role in hosting leading US educational institutions in the region, particularly through Education City.

Both sides emphasized the value of expanding partnerships between US higher education institutions, Qatari universities and the private sector to support research, innovation and workforce development for the benefit of both countries and future generations.

Source: QNA