Beijing, November 24, 2026 : China is scheduled to launch its Shenzhou-24 crewed spacecraft on Wednesday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the country's northwest, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Tuesday.

CMSA spokesperson Zhang Jingbo said at a press conference that the Long March-2F carrier rocket designated for the mission would soon be filled with propellant.

Shenzhou-24 will be the eighth crewed mission during the application and development phase of China's space station programme and the 41st flight mission of the country's manned space programme.

The mission is expected to conduct 90 scientific experiments and technology tests across several fields, including space life sciences, space materials science, microgravity fluid physics, combustion science, fundamental physics, space medicine and emerging space technologies.

The crew consists of Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi, alongside Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali. Tang will serve as mission commander, while Ali is set to become the first foreign astronaut to visit China's Tiangong space station.

Source: QNA