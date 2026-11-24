Seoul, November 24, 2026 : Several Russian military aircraft briefly entered South Korea's Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) over the East Sea early Tuesday, prompting the South Korean military to scramble fighter jets, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

According to the JCS, the Russian aircraft approached Ulleung Island before leaving the air defense zone. South Korea's Air Force deployed fighter jets in response, but the aircraft exited without violating the country's airspace.

The incident came after North Gyeongsang Province issued an emergency evacuation advisory to residents of Ulleung Island, mistakenly identifying the aircraft as suspected North Korean planes.

Officials lifted the alert approximately five minutes later, the report said.

Source: QNA