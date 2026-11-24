Doha, November 24, 2026 : Qatar Museums (QM) has announced a series of public activities accompanying Giuseppe Penone: The Inner Flow of Life, the first exhibition in the Middle East dedicated to the internationally acclaimed Italian artist.

The programme features guided tours, curator-led discussions, film screenings and creative workshops designed to engage visitors of different ages with Penone's artistic practice and his exploration of the relationship between people and nature.

Curator-led tours with Issa Al Shirawi are scheduled for December 6, 2026, and February 1, 2027. The tours will introduce visitors to the concepts and creative processes behind Penone's works.

A series of "literary picnic" events will take place at the Baraha of the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) on January 16 and February 6, 2027. The gatherings will combine reading and writing sessions with family-friendly activities, offering visitors different ways to engage with art and creativity.

The public programme will also include several art workshops covering woodblock printing, charcoal drawing, frottage or texture rubbing, and botanical observation.

On December 6, 2026, visitors can attend a screening of Memory of Fluids: Giuseppe Penone, Sculptor, which explores the artist's creative practice and approach to sculpture and natural materials. The film will be presented in Italian with English subtitles.

Organized in collaboration with the Years of Culture initiative and the Embassy of Italy in Qatar as part of the Italy 2028 Year of Culture, the screening will be preceded by a curator-led tour with Issa Al Shirawi.

The exhibition features more than 50 works, including sculptures, drawings, installations and photographs, displayed across five pavilions in the courtyards of the National Museum of Qatar and its historic palace. Each pavilion focuses on a material central to Penone's artistic practice.

Two monumental bronze tree sculptures incorporating river stones, titled Idee di Pietra (Ideas of Stone), are also installed at Old Doha Port.

Source: QNA