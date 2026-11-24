Doha, November 24, 2026 : Qatar National Library (QNL), in partnership with the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA), is overseeing a regional initiative to expand digital resource sharing across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) through the ISTALAMTU Strategic Network.

The project aims to strengthen cooperation among regional libraries and improve access to digital academic and research materials.

As part of the initiative, ISTALAMTU has established partnerships with the CNR Bologna Research Area – Dario Nobili Library in Italy, IFLA's Document Delivery and Resource Sharing (DDRS) Section, and the Resource Sharing Collaborative and Volunteering Document Delivery (RSCVD) Committee. The collaboration focuses on building professional expertise in document delivery and the exchange of digital resources.

QNL is responsible for the project's overall management and coordination, including liaising with IFLA as its funder and aligning scientific activities with operational requirements. The Library also provides technical support for localizing and translating English-language content.

Supported by the IFLA Impact and Innovation Fund, the network seeks to address knowledge-access gaps in areas affected by conflict, economic instability and inadequate infrastructure, helping maintain access to essential research materials.

The Italian National Research Council (CNR), through its library, contributes technical and methodological expertise. Its responsibilities include developing and operating the project's digital platforms, preparing training materials, ensuring content quality, overseeing a qualitative study on digital resource sharing across MENA, and contributing to the final report.

IFLA's DDRS Section and the RSCVD Committee provide advisory support, helping promote the initiative and share its findings.

Katia Medawar, Director of Public Engagement at Qatar National Library, said stronger regional cooperation could help overcome barriers to accessing knowledge. She highlighted the importance of joint efforts in ensuring researchers, students and educators have fair access to educational and research resources.

To develop lasting technical expertise across the region, ISTALAMTU is adopting a "Training of Trainers" approach. Through this model, library professionals receive specialized training and share their knowledge with colleagues through local programmes in their respective countries.

Network members are also taking part in a qualitative research study examining operational obstacles to digital resource sharing in the Arab world. The findings are expected to support policymakers and relevant stakeholders in developing coordinated regulatory frameworks that promote open access while protecting copyright.

QNL has invited library professionals and specialists interested in learning about or joining the initiative to engage with the project. Planned activities include a regional survey on digital resource sharing, followed by a meeting to present the findings and discuss future steps towards expanding regional cooperation and access to knowledge.

Source: QNA