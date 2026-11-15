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  • Two Killed, Two Missing After Coal Mine Explosion in Colombia

Two Killed, Two Missing After Coal Mine Explosion in Colombia

  • By Guest
  • 15 Nov 2026
Two Killed, Two Missing After Coal Mine Explosion in Colombia

Bogota, November 15,2026 : Two workers were killed and two others remain missing following an explosion at a coal mine in a rural area of Boyaca Department in central Colombia.

Colombia's National Mining Agency said rescue teams are continuing search operations at the site, although a collapse caused by a methane gas explosion has complicated efforts.

The agency confirmed that four workers were inside the mine when the incident occurred in the town of Chita, approximately 240 kilometres north of the capital, Bogota.

Boyaca Governor Carlos Amaya said authorities are following the investigation to establish the causes and circumstances of the explosion.

Mining areas in central Colombia have frequently experienced similar accidents, particularly at small-scale mines involved in coal and emerald extraction.

Source: QNA 

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