EU Urges Israel to Reopen Gaza Crossings and Allow Unrestricted Aid Delivery

Brussels, November 15, 2026 : The European Union (EU) has called for urgent and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to people affected by severe flooding in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued Saturday, the bloc urged Israel to ensure immediate and sustained access for humanitarian aid and early recovery assistance on a large scale, while calling for the reopening of all border crossings into Gaza.

The EU also stressed that Israel must allow the United Nations and its agencies, as well as humanitarian organisations, including non-governmental organisations, to carry out their work.

It further called on Israel to meet all its obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

The Union warned that severe flooding and harsh winter conditions in Gaza are worsening the already difficult circumstances faced by the population, further exposing residents to unsafe conditions and increasing humanitarian suffering.

Source: QNA