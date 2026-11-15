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  • Palestinian Killed, Two Injured in Israeli Strike on Displacement Tent in Gaza

Palestinian Killed, Two Injured in Israeli Strike on Displacement Tent in Gaza

  • By Guest
  • 15 Nov 2026
Palestinian Killed, Two Injured in Israeli Strike on Displacement Tent in Gaza

Gaza, November 15, 2026 : A Palestinian was killed and two others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a tent sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces opened heavy fire and carried out intense artillery shelling in eastern Gaza City, while demolishing the remaining buildings and homes in the area.

A ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel took effect in October last year. However, Israeli forces have continued to violate the agreement through further airstrikes, artillery shelling and gunfire across the Gaza Strip.

Source: QNA 

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