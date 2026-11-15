Qatar Marks World Diabetes Day 2026, Emphasises Importance of Early Detection

Doha, November 15, 2026 : The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) is marking World Diabetes Day 2026, observed annually on November 14, by highlighting the importance of early diagnosis, comprehensive care and reducing the stigma surrounding the condition.

This year's theme, "Early Action on Diabetes", calls for greater awareness of diabetes risk factors and encourages people to assess their likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes and seek timely screening and intervention. Early action can help prevent the condition and reduce the risk of complications.

As part of its national efforts to strengthen prevention, improve early detection and enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare, the Ministry is implementing several strategic initiatives. These include updating national clinical guidelines on diabetes and obesity, developing e-learning programmes for healthcare professionals, introducing specialised initiatives to identify individuals at risk, and improving integrated care for people living with diabetes.

The initiatives support the National Action Plan for Obesity, Diabetes and Modifiable Risk Factors for Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (2024–2030), which aims to strengthen national cooperation and promote evidence-based healthcare practices.

The Ministry is also supporting scientific research and knowledge exchange through specialised seminars focusing on diabetes and obesity.

Throughout November, MoPH is organising awareness activities in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Hamad Medical Corporation and the University of Doha for Science and Technology. The programmes target students, families and employees through educational sessions, health screenings, body mass index assessments and nutritional counselling.

The activities also promote diabetes and obesity prevention, healthy eating habits and active lifestyles.

In addition, the Ministry has launched an awareness campaign highlighting diabetes risk factors and early warning signs. It encourages people to assess their risk of developing type 2 diabetes and take preventive measures, including maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity and keeping a healthy weight.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 40 percent of people living with diabetes worldwide remain undiagnosed. Addressing this gap is a global priority, with WHO Member States setting a target to ensure that 80 percent of people with diabetes are diagnosed by 2030 as part of five global diabetes coverage targets.



Source: (QNA)