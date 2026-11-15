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  • Italy Fines Meta €805 Million Over Access to Users' Photos Without Consent

Italy Fines Meta €805 Million Over Access to Users' Photos Without Consent

  • By Guest
  • 15 Nov 2026
Italy Fines Meta €805 Million Over Access to Users' Photos Without Consent

Rome, November 15, 2026 : Italy's data protection authority has imposed an €805 million fine on Meta, the parent company of Facebook, over its Android app's access to photos and videos belonging to approximately 20 million Italian users without their explicit consent.

The authority said the feature, introduced in 2023, enabled the app to access users' photo galleries and related data without providing adequate information or obtaining valid consent.

Meta has been instructed to secure explicit approval from users within 60 days and disable the feature by default, including for users who had previously granted the app general permission to access their photos.

Source: QNA 

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