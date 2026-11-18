Doha, November 18, 2026 : Qatar's Ministry of Education and Higher Education has introduced its first regulatory guide for private schools and kindergartens, setting out clear requirements and responsibilities to support a stable, sustainable and high-quality learning environment.

Issued through the Ministry's Private Education Affairs Sector, the guide aims to strengthen governance, improve institutional performance and safeguard the rights of students, parents and school employees.

It provides educational institutions with a practical reference for complying with relevant legislation and approved policies. Its provisions cover school administration, human resources, tuition fees, financial affairs, student registration, teaching and learning, health and safety, student conduct and assessment.

The Ministry said the guide was developed after reviewing observations and violations recorded across private educational institutions in recent years. It is intended to address recurring breaches, improve compliance and establish consistent procedures throughout the sector.

Dr Rania Yousri Mohamed, Director of the Private Schools and Kindergartens Department and Acting Director of the Private Licensing Department, told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the guide reflects the Ministry's commitment to greater governance, transparency and accountability in private education.

She said it would clarify institutions' obligations, raise awareness of regulatory requirements and reduce differences in how rules and procedures are understood and applied.

Compliance will be monitored through the Ministry's existing supervision and inspection system, including field visits, follow-up on complaints and observations, and checks to ensure identified shortcomings have been addressed.

The Ministry will also encourage schools to carry out regular internal reviews and introduce preventive measures to identify potential violations before they occur.

Dr Mohamed emphasized that the guide's success would be assessed not simply by the number of violations identified or penalties imposed, but by its ability to reduce repeated breaches, strengthen institutional stability and improve the learning environment.

She added that protecting the rights of students, parents and employees remains a central priority, requiring schools to follow transparent and fair administrative practices. The aim is to ensure students feel safe, parents have confidence in educational institutions and employees are treated fairly.

Education consultant Rashid Al Awda Al Fadhli welcomed the unified regulatory framework, saying it translates general legislation into practical guidance for schools throughout the academic year.

Speaking to QNA, he said shifting the focus from identifying and penalizing violations after they occur towards prevention and self-monitoring could improve institutional performance.

He added that preventive regulation could lower the cost of correcting mistakes, strengthen internal quality assurance and encourage schools to treat compliance as a professional responsibility rather than merely a way to avoid penalties.

Al Fadhli pointed to the recognition of 240 private schools under the My White Flag Award for recording no violations, out of 354 private schools in Qatar, as an indication of the commitment demonstrated by a significant part of the sector.

He also stressed the importance of balancing regulatory oversight with schools' ability to innovate and improve educational outcomes.

While strict compliance should remain essential in areas such as student safety, individual rights, financial transparency, national identity and values, he said schools should retain flexibility in teaching methods, learning tools and student engagement, provided they remain within the approved educational framework.

The guide adopts a graduated approach to addressing observations and violations, taking into account their nature, severity and impact. It also allows institutions time to correct shortcomings, with follow-up assessments of progress over a period of at least one academic year.

The initiative forms part of Qatar's broader efforts to improve the quality and sustainability of private education and supports the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly the provision of high-quality education in a safe and stable environment.

The Ministry expects the framework to strengthen cooperation among regulators, school owners, administrators, teachers and parents, reinforcing the shared responsibility for maintaining the quality and stability of private education.

Source: QNA