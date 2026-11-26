Kyiv/Moscow, November 26, 2026 : Fresh drone attacks exchanged by Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday left two people dead and 18 others injured, according to officials from both countries.

In Ukraine, one person was killed and several civilian facilities were damaged in a Russian strike on the Bila Tserkva area of the Kyiv region, Ukrainian authorities reported.

In the Kharkiv region, a Russian drone struck a passenger minibus on a highway near the village of Fedorivka in Chuhuiv district, killing one person and injuring seven others, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said.

Ukraine's air defence forces said they intercepted 73 of the 96 Russian drones launched in an overnight attack.

Meanwhile, Russian media reported that Ukrainian drone attacks on areas of Donetsk over the past 24 hours had injured 11 people.

Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces carried out overnight drone strikes targeting transport infrastructure and military-industrial facilities in Ukraine, as well as a dry cargo vessel at the port of Chornomorsk.

According to the ministry, the targets included power facilities in Zaporizhzhia and Zelenodolsk in the Dnipropetrovsk region, two railway locomotives in Dnipro that it said were being used to transport weapons and military equipment, and an industrial facility in Snovsk in the Chernihiv region that it claimed produced drone components.

The ministry also said a dry cargo vessel at Chornomorsk port was struck while carrying military supplies to Ukraine.

The latest attacks come as Russian and Ukrainian forces continue exchanging strikes, with the war between the two countries entering its fifth year.

Source: QNA