Baghdad, November 26, 2026 : Iraq's four presidencies have welcomed an initiative to hold a national dialogue on December 1, 2026, aimed at addressing the constitutional crisis between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The meeting, held on Wednesday, also stressed the need to accelerate approval of the 2027 federal budget and continue discussions to safeguard the constitutional and legal rights of the provinces, with priority given to improving public services.

The gathering was attended by Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al Zaidi, President Nizar Amedi, Parliament Speaker Hebat Al Halbousi and President of the Supreme Judicial Council Judge Faiq Zaidan.

Participants reviewed the country's overall situation and discussed key priorities for addressing ongoing challenges. They also expressed support for the government's anti-corruption efforts and measures to prevent the smuggling of oil and its derivatives.

The meeting highlighted the importance of coordination among oversight bodies, security agencies and judicial authorities to identify those involved in such activities and hold them accountable under the law, while protecting public funds and national oil resources.

The participants also stressed the need to increase state revenues and diversify their sources to support the economy and meet development requirements, particularly amid regional tensions and fluctuations in global oil exports.

The gathering further welcomed Judge Faiq Zaidan's initiative to convene the national dialogue on December 1, bringing together the four presidencies and relevant parties. The discussions are intended to address the constitutional dispute between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region and work towards solutions within the framework of the constitution.

Source: QNA