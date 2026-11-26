Rabat, November 26, 2026 : Morocco has launched a roadmap to strengthen its defence and security industries, aiming to establish an advanced industrial and technological base and expand domestic production of military and security equipment and systems.

The launch ceremony was attended by King Mohammed VI, during which two framework agreements were signed to finance the initiative and encourage participation from the private and financial sectors in developing the industry.

The roadmap has an estimated financing package of MAD 22 billion (approximately $2.19 billion) and aims to enable companies operating in Morocco to meet 40 percent of the equipment and system requirements of the armed forces and security agencies.

The targeted sectors include drones, autonomous systems, land and naval equipment, defence electronics, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. The plan also предусматриes establishing a national research and development system to support innovation and technological advancement.

Morocco aims to generate annual revenues of at least MAD 50 billion through the initiative, with exports expected to account for more than 65 percent. The roadmap also targets the creation of at least 50,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2035.

As part of the plan, Morocco will establish the Moroccan Defence and Security Industry Agency (DIFAA), which will oversee the implementation of the national strategy, encourage investment, strengthen domestic industrial capabilities and promote innovation.

Source: QNA