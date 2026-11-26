Paris, November 26, 2026 : France has confirmed that the second round of its presidential election will be held on May 2, 2027, despite calls to move the vote forward by one week.

Government spokesperson Mathieu Lefevre said the date was selected to maximise voter turnout while taking school holiday schedules into consideration.

He added that authorities would put security measures in place for the May Day demonstrations scheduled for May 1.

The first round of the presidential election is set to take place on April 18, 2027.

Source: QNA