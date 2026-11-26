Warsaw, November 26, 2026 : Poland has announced plans to establish a no-fly zone near its border with Ukraine following repeated reported incursions into its airspace, which Warsaw has blamed on Russia.

Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk told reporters on Wednesday that the government is preparing a decree to introduce the measure, which is expected to take effect by the end of December or early January.

Tomczyk rejected suggestions that Poland would seek NATO approval to intercept Russian missiles and drones over Ukrainian territory as they approach the Polish border.

The proposed no-fly zone is intended to allow Polish forces to quickly detect and track Russian military aircraft and respond to potential airspace violations, including by shooting them down.

A NATO and European Union member, Poland has consistently supported Ukraine and accused Moscow of using drones and other means to violate the airspace of countries backing Kyiv.

On Tuesday, Polish officials reported that a Russian reconnaissance drone had briefly entered the country's airspace during a Russian offensive against Ukraine on Monday.

The announcement follows another recent security incident in which three missiles struck Polish territory last week, prompting concern in Warsaw and a renewed NATO commitment to supporting Poland.

Source: QNA