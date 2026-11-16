Qatar Condemns Continued Iranian Attacks on Bahrain

Doha, November 16, 2026 : The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the continued attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the Kingdom of Bahrain, describing them as a violation of Bahrain's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as international law and the United Nations Charter.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that the ongoing attacks represent a dangerous escalation that could further complicate efforts to contain regional tensions and undermine diplomatic and political initiatives aimed at maintaining security and stability.

The Ministry reaffirmed Qatar's full solidarity with Bahrain and its support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its sovereignty and security.