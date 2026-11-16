Qatar Adds Nine New Metrolink Routes, Bringing Total to 76

Doha, November 16, 2026 : The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has introduced nine new Metrolink feeder routes since the beginning of 2026, bringing the total number of routes across the network to 76.

Developed in collaboration with public transport operators, the new routes are M102, M103, M119, M154, M304, M305, M307, M308 and M318. They extend service coverage and improve connections between metro stations and nearby communities, making access to the network more convenient.

The routes serve six metro stations: Lusail QNB, Al Sudan, Sports City, Al Waab QLM, Al Qassar and Msheireb.

The expansion forms part of the Ministry's efforts to improve integration between public transport services and strengthen first- and last-mile connectivity. It also aims to align services with passenger needs and travel demand, improve operational efficiency and enhance the overall commuting experience.

The MOT said it will continue working with its partners and public transport operators to develop the network and extend service coverage. These efforts aim to encourage greater use of public transport and support the development of an integrated, efficient and sustainable mobility system in line with Qatar's urban and population growth and the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Source: QNA