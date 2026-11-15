Qatar and France Sign Agreement to Expand Digital Cooperation

Doha, November 15, 2026 : Qatar and France have signed a Letter of Intent to deepen cooperation in communications and information technology, with a focus on artificial intelligence, digital transformation, innovation and emerging technologies.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Communications and Information Technology HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai and France's Minister Delegate for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Affairs HE Anne Le Hénanff, on the sidelines of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26).

The initiative aims to strengthen collaboration across areas of mutual interest, including advanced technologies and digital skills development.

Al Mannai said the strong bilateral ties between the two countries provide a solid basis for building new partnerships in the technology sector. He highlighted the opportunities created by rapid technological progress, particularly in artificial intelligence, and said the agreement would help both sides share expertise and capabilities in digital transformation and innovation.

Le Hénanff said the signing comes at a strategic time, noting that Qatar and France share ambitions for greater digital sovereignty, particularly in artificial intelligence and quantum technologies.

The agreement builds on the longstanding relationship between the two countries and is expected to create further opportunities for technology partnerships, support digital economy growth and strengthen cooperation in emerging fields.

Source: QNA