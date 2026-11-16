HH the Amir Holds Official Talks with Acting Venezuelan President in Doha

Doha, November 16, 2026 : HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela HE Dr. Delcy Rodriguez Gomez held an official session of talks at the Amiri Diwan on Sunday, focusing on bilateral relations and opportunities to expand cooperation.

HH the Amir welcomed the Venezuelan leader and her accompanying delegation, expressing hope that the visit would help further strengthen relations between the two countries.

For her part, Rodriguez thanked Qatar for the warm reception and hospitality, expressing her country's interest in broadening cooperation to serve shared interests. She also conveyed her appreciation to HH the Amir for Qatar's support to Venezuela, particularly following the earthquake that struck the country.

The discussions covered ways to develop bilateral ties across various sectors, with particular attention to energy cooperation and strengthening the security of energy supplies. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of Communications and Information Technology HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, and Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al-Thani, alongside other senior Qatari officials.

Members of the Venezuelan delegation included Vice President for the Economic Sector and President of the Bank of Venezuela HE Calixto Ortega; Vice President for Communication and Culture and Minister of Communications and Information HE Miguel Angel Perez Pirela; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade HE Oliver Blanco; Minister of the Office of the President and Oversight of Government Management HE Juan Francisco Escalona Camargo; and Minister of People's Power for Hydrocarbons HE Paula Henao.

HH the Amir and the Acting Venezuelan President also held a bilateral meeting to discuss further ways to develop and strengthen cooperation between their countries.

Earlier, Rodriguez was accorded an official reception ceremony at the Amiri Diwan. HH the Amir later hosted a luncheon banquet in her honour and that of her accompanying delegation.

Source: QNA