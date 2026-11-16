Doha Arab Youth Forum Discusses Greater Youth Role in Peace and Security Institutions

Doha, November 16, 2026 : The Arab Youth Forum for Peace and Security – Doha 2026 held discussions on Sunday exploring ways to strengthen young people's participation in peacebuilding and security institutions, with a focus on translating the Arab Youth Strategy into practical measures for institutional inclusion.

A panel session titled Advancing Effective Youth Participation: From the Arab Youth Strategy to Institutional Inclusion in the Peace Architecture brought together Jordanian Minister of Youth HE Dr. Raed Al Adwan; Minister Plenipotentiary and Director of the Youth and Sports Department at the Arab League General Secretariat HE Dr. Faisal Ali Ghassal; UNESCO Representative to the Gulf States and Yemen and Director of the UNESCO Office in Doha HE Salah Al Din Zaki Khaled; and Youth Affairs Consultant and Head of the Team Following Up on the Qatar National Youth Policy Action Plan Dr. Issa Al Hurr. Nouf Khamis Al Muraikhi moderated the discussion.

Participants explored ways to expand youth representation in institutions working on peace and security, ensure meaningful involvement in decision-making, and turn strategic priorities into practical programmes. They emphasised the need to move beyond engaging young people in individual activities towards embedding their participation in institutional policies and programmes, recognising them as partners in setting priorities and developing solutions.

The forum's opening-day programme also featured six parallel workshops organised under two main themes.

The first group, titled An Enabling Environment for Participation: Governance, Protection and Trust-Building, examined youth involvement in governance, protection as a foundation for peacebuilding, youth-led dialogue, trust between generations and methods of assessing the impact of youth initiatives.

A separate panel on building sustainable multilateral partnerships brought together representatives from the Arab League, the United Nations Population Fund, Search for Common Ground, Qatar University and Qatar Fund for Development. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation and creating more opportunities for young people to contribute to peacebuilding efforts.

The second workshop group, Pathways to Participation: From Community Initiatives to the Decision-Making Table, addressed the role of education, rights and opportunities in empowering young people to influence decisions. It also explored youth networks, regional coordination and ways to include young people in formal governance structures and peace processes.

The forum continues on Monday with a keynote session titled From Strategy to Implementation, focusing on translating national priorities under the Youth, Peace and Security Agenda into practical programmes and initiatives.

Six additional workshops are scheduled for the second day, covering cross-sector partnerships and capacity-building, youth resilience through sports, education, dialogue and debate in peacebuilding, and the use of innovation, technology and artificial intelligence to develop sustainable youth partnerships.

The closing sessions are expected to bring together the outcomes of three working groups in a joint declaration titled Doha Forum Outcomes. The declaration will outline practical recommendations reflecting the priorities of Arab youth and ways to turn discussions into implementable initiatives and cooperation programmes.

The forum is being held in implementation of a decision by the Council of Arab Ministers of Youth and Sports and forms part of wider Arab efforts to advance the Arab Strategy for Youth, Peace and Security (2023–2028). It aims to move the strategy towards practical implementation by expanding youth participation in peacebuilding, strengthening their presence in institutions and decision-making processes, and developing regional and international partnerships.

Hosting the event reflects Qatar's commitment, through the Ministry of Sports and Youth, to supporting joint Arab youth initiatives and strengthening cooperation with the Arab League and regional and international organisations. The forum also provides a platform for young people to discuss key issues and contribute to a more peaceful and stable future for the Arab region.

Source: QNA