Logo
cloudy
cloudy

Jobs

Advertise With Us

Loading...

Loading...

Weather

--° C
Loading...

  • Home
  • News
  • Qatar Marks World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

Qatar Marks World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

  • By Guest
  • 16 Nov 2026
Qatar Marks World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

Doha, November 16, 2026 : The National Traffic Safety Committee (NTSC), in collaboration with the General Directorate of Traffic and several relevant entities, organised an event to mark the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims under the theme "Remember – Support – Act."

The opening ceremony was attended by Director General of Traffic and Second Vice Chairman of the NTSC Brigadier Jabor Ali Al Kubaisi; Assistant Undersecretary for Land Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Transport Abdullah Saif Al Saif Al Sulaiti; and Director of the Non-Communicable Disease Prevention Programs Department at the Ministry of Public Health Sheikh Dr Mohamed bin Hamad Al-Thani. Department directors, officers, representatives of relevant organisations, and students from military colleges and schools across Qatar also attended.

The event paid tribute to those who lost their lives in road traffic crashes and aimed to raise awareness of the importance of following traffic safety regulations.

A key feature was an educational documentary presenting real-life accounts of people injured in traffic accidents. Those featured shared their experiences and offered advice based on their personal ordeals to highlight the risks and consequences of unsafe road practices.

An accompanying awareness exhibition brought together several organisations working in traffic safety. Participating entities presented their efforts, awareness programmes and initiatives aimed at improving road safety and reducing traffic accidents and injuries.

Source: QNA 

TAGS

Leave a comment

Login Required to Post Comments.

Please log into your account to share your thoughts and post a comment.

Login Now

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Lufthansa Dreamliner

Categories

Related Articles

ENLIVEN YOUR INBOX

Subscribe to our newsletter and never miss a story!

About Us

Qatarday is one of the top information portals that offers you every single detail you want to know about Qatar. Right from movies to shopping, restaurants to jobs, we have got everything you need.

Advertise With Us

Want to engage with millions of people, build your brand or catapult your marketing efforts with exceptional ROI? Drop us an email at info@qatarday.com to know how.

All Rights Reserved 2026 © Qatarday.com | Terms and Conditions | Privacy Policy