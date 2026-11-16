Qatar Marks World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

Doha, November 16, 2026 : The National Traffic Safety Committee (NTSC), in collaboration with the General Directorate of Traffic and several relevant entities, organised an event to mark the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims under the theme "Remember – Support – Act."

The opening ceremony was attended by Director General of Traffic and Second Vice Chairman of the NTSC Brigadier Jabor Ali Al Kubaisi; Assistant Undersecretary for Land Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Transport Abdullah Saif Al Saif Al Sulaiti; and Director of the Non-Communicable Disease Prevention Programs Department at the Ministry of Public Health Sheikh Dr Mohamed bin Hamad Al-Thani. Department directors, officers, representatives of relevant organisations, and students from military colleges and schools across Qatar also attended.

The event paid tribute to those who lost their lives in road traffic crashes and aimed to raise awareness of the importance of following traffic safety regulations.

A key feature was an educational documentary presenting real-life accounts of people injured in traffic accidents. Those featured shared their experiences and offered advice based on their personal ordeals to highlight the risks and consequences of unsafe road practices.

An accompanying awareness exhibition brought together several organisations working in traffic safety. Participating entities presented their efforts, awareness programmes and initiatives aimed at improving road safety and reducing traffic accidents and injuries.

Source: QNA