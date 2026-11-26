Doha, November 26, 2026 : The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE), through its Department of Special Education and Inclusive Education, held the second Inclusion and Empowerment Forum on Wednesday, focusing on advancing inclusive education and strengthening support for students with disabilities.

The forum explored ways to improve educational opportunities and support services through stronger partnerships among families, schools and community institutions. It also highlighted successful practices for supporting students with disabilities in educational and other settings, with the aim of expanding opportunities for learning and rehabilitation.

Director of the Special Education and Inclusive Education Department at MOEHE Amna Ali Al Mulla said the event was organised as part of preparations for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, observed annually on December 3.

She emphasised that protecting the rights of persons with disabilities and promoting equity and inclusion are essential to ensuring their full participation in education and society.

Al Mulla explained that meaningful inclusion goes beyond providing access to schools. It requires learning environments that respond to individual needs, respect different abilities and provide equal opportunities for students to develop their potential.

She also described inclusive education as a comprehensive system supported by specialists with important educational and humanitarian responsibilities. The forum provided an opportunity to recognise the contributions of special education teachers, coordinators, assistants, specialists, school principals, support-service providers and administrative and technical staff.

The programme included a presentation on services available to students with disabilities and ongoing efforts to translate strategic goals into practical initiatives that provide appropriate care and educational opportunities.

Children from Al Jiwan Kindergarten for Early Intervention also delivered an artistic performance highlighting the values of inclusion and empowerment.

Two panel discussions brought together educational leaders, academics, specialists and representatives of specialised centres. The first examined effective approaches to supporting students with disabilities in Qatar, while the second explored the future of special education in the age of artificial intelligence.

The forum also hosted two training workshops addressing key issues affecting students with disabilities. One focused on protection from cyberbullying, while the other explored life skills and independence, using the Skills Toolkit as a model.

An interactive exhibition featured government entities, educational institutions and community initiatives, including the Qatar Scientific Club, Mada Center for Assistive Technology, Qatar Technical Secondary School for Boys, Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School for Boys, and Hamad Bin Jassim Center for K-12 Computer Science Education.

The exhibition showcased tools and innovations while providing opportunities to exchange expertise, build partnerships and promote the continued development of inclusive initiatives.

The forum forms part of Qatar's efforts to strengthen the rights of persons with disabilities. It aligns with MOEHE's 2024–2030 Strategy and supports the objectives of the Masari Al Khas (My Special Path) Programme to develop an inclusive and sustainable education system based on diversity, equity and equal opportunities.

Source: QNA