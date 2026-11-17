Beijing, November 17, 2026 : Chinese technology giant Alibaba Group has announced the launch of its latest artificial intelligence model, Qwen4-Max, following an earlier experimental release.

The company said the model delivered strong results in software performance benchmark tests, highlighting improvements in its technical capabilities.

Unlike some models in the Qwen family, Qwen4-Max has not been released with open weights, meaning users cannot freely download and modify its underlying model parameters. Alibaba said it plans to introduce a smaller version of the series in the coming period.

The Qwen family is among the world's most widely downloaded collections of open-weight AI models. Alibaba is also working to develop an integrated artificial intelligence ecosystem, spanning model development and the production of chips used to power AI systems.

The company added that it had strengthened safety and security measures in its latest models amid concerns over potential cybersecurity risks associated with open-weight AI technologies.

Source: QNA