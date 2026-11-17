Doha, November 17, 2026 : The first phase of Qatar's Doha South Sewage Treatment Plant project has reached approximately 65% completion, with construction scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2028, the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced.

The project is Qatar's first sewage infrastructure development to be implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Its initial phase is designed to serve more than 300,000 people in southern Qatar.

The announcement followed a site visit by HE Ashghal President Eng. Mohammed Al Meer and senior officials, who reviewed construction progress, outstanding works and the project timeline.

During the visit, Al Meer inspected the main facilities and technologies for sewage treatment, sludge processing and energy recovery. He also received updates on construction stages, operational equipment and plans for future expansion.

He emphasized the importance of completing the project on schedule while maintaining quality and safety standards to ensure the facilities are fully integrated and ready for operation.

With a total investment of QR6.3 billion, including approximately QR2.3 billion in foreign investment, the project is expected to strengthen private-sector participation in major national infrastructure developments, Al Meer said.

The first phase will have a treatment capacity of 150,000 cubic metres per day. The plant's design allows for future expansion to increase capacity to 600,000 cubic metres daily, meeting projected demand through 2045.

Sewage will be transported to the plant through the Main Trunk Sewer (MTS), previously developed by Ashghal to carry flows from networks in Al Wakra, Al Wukair and Al Mashaf, as well as parts of the Industrial Area.

The facilities include a primary treatment plant with filtration units located more than 60 metres underground, designed to handle up to 600,000 cubic metres per day. A main pumping station will transfer up to 150,000 cubic metres of sewage daily to the subsequent treatment stages.

Other components include sludge treatment, energy recovery and odour-control facilities, along with a pumping station capable of delivering up to 600,000 cubic metres of treated water per day to the distribution network.

Under the 25-year partnership agreement, the project developer is responsible for designing, financing and building the plant, as well as operating and maintaining it. Ashghal will assume these responsibilities once the agreement ends, using the same technologies.

Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, Chairman of Al Attiyah Company, said the company, as the consortium's largest shareholder, was contributing to the project's financing and construction alongside its partners.

He added that the development draws on the experience and technical expertise of local and international partners while creating opportunities for Qatari suppliers and contractors to strengthen their capabilities. Future expansion phases are also expected to create further investment opportunities for local companies in construction, operation and maintenance.

The plant will employ primary, secondary and tertiary treatment processes, followed by ultrafiltration and disinfection using ultraviolet light and chlorine to produce treated water that meets international standards.

The treated water will be reused for non-potable purposes, including irrigation of public parks, green spaces, ornamental plants and fodder farms. It will also be suitable for cooling projects, sand washing and dust control at construction sites. Any surplus water will be directed to storage lagoons for future use.

The project will also generate energy through the anaerobic digestion of organic matter in sewage sludge, producing biogas that will be used to generate electricity and heat for treatment operations. This is expected to reduce the plant's reliance on the main electricity grid.

The development supports Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly its environmental development pillar, and aligns with the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, which prioritizes improved water and energy efficiency, advanced environmental technologies and emissions reduction.

Source: QNA