Doha, November 17, 2026 : Qatar has been elected to the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for the 2027-2030 term, representing Region E (Asia and Australasia), after securing 165 votes in elections held on Monday during the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26) in Doha.

The 48-member Council serves as the ITU's governing body between Plenipotentiary Conferences. It is responsible for overseeing the Union's policies, strategies and activities, as well as monitoring the implementation of its decisions.

HE Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai described Qatar's election as both a responsibility towards ITU member states and an opportunity to contribute to policies that address their needs and promote economic and social development.

He thanked member states for their confidence in Qatar, noting that the country's membership builds on its longstanding partnership with the ITU, which dates back to 1973.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency, Al Mannai said Qatar would work with other member states to advance shared priorities by drawing on its experience in developing advanced digital infrastructure and supporting innovation.

He outlined key areas of focus, including expanding inclusive connectivity, strengthening network resilience and service continuity, ensuring equitable access to emerging technologies, building capabilities and developing effective governance frameworks.

The minister added that Qatar would cooperate with all member states to translate these priorities into practical outcomes that meet their needs and support socioeconomic development.

For his part, Chair-Designate of ITU PP-26 and President of the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) Eng. Ahmad Abdulla Al Muslemani said Qatar's election marks the country's first-ever seat on the ITU Council since joining the Union in 1973.

He said the result reflects international confidence in Qatar and recognition of its achievements in telecommunications and information technology, as well as its growing international presence.

Al Muslemani noted that Council membership gives Qatar an opportunity to contribute directly to international discussions and decisions shaping the future of the telecommunications and information technology sectors.

He added that Qatar would use its membership to establish new partnerships, expand international cooperation, strengthen its presence in global organizations, advance digital infrastructure and promote the benefits of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Describing the election as more than a seat on an international body, Al Muslemani said it brings a responsibility to support global cooperation and contribute to shaping the digital future.

He also thanked ITU member states for their support and acknowledged the contributions of national institutions, entities and the teams involved in securing the election. He expressed readiness to work with ITU leadership and the elected directors of its bureaus and departments towards achieving shared objectives.

Source: QNA