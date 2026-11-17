Doha, November 17, 2026 : HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Monday with HH Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor of the United Arab Emirates, who is visiting Qatar.

The meeting reviewed the close fraternal relations between Qatar and the UAE and explored ways to further strengthen and expand cooperation.

The two sides also discussed the latest regional developments, with particular focus on ongoing diplomatic efforts and coordination between the two countries to ease tensions and promote regional security and stability.

They further exchanged views on several other issues of mutual interest.

Source: QNA