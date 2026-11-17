Doha, November 17, 2026 : The foreign ministries of Qatar and Thailand held a round of political consultations in Doha on Monday to discuss bilateral relations and opportunities to strengthen cooperation.

The Qatari delegation was led by HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, while the Thai side was headed by HE Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Sarun Charoensawan.

The discussions focused on existing cooperation between the two countries and ways to further develop and enhance their bilateral ties.

Source: QNA