Qatar to Host T100 Triathlon World Tour Final for Second Straight Year

Doha, November 11, 2026 : Qatar is preparing to host the T100 Triathlon World Tour Final for the second consecutive year, as the country continues to expand its calendar of major endurance sporting events.

Organised by the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO), in collaboration with Visit Qatar and in partnership with the Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation, the championship will take place in Lusail from December 10 to 12.

The elite competition will bring together leading professional triathletes for a course featuring a 2km swim, an 80km cycling stage and an 18km run. The women's professional race is scheduled for December 11, followed by the men's event on December 12.

The programme will also include races for amateur athletes. Activities will begin on the opening day with 5km and 1km running events, followed on December 11 by a sprint triathlon featuring a 750m swim, 20km cycling stage and 5km run.

The final day will feature a 100km open triathlon and the T100 Age Group World Championship, giving qualified amateur competitors the opportunity to compete for world titles.

Qatar's wider endurance sports calendar will also feature several major events in the coming months.

The ninth Qatar East-to-West Ultra Marathon, organised by the Qatar Sports for All Federation in collaboration with Qatar Runners, is scheduled for November 27. The 90km race will start at Doha Corniche and finish at Dukhan Beach, crossing the country through six stages supported by water stations and medical teams.

The 2026 edition will offer 12 categories covering individual and team competitions for men and women. Organisers expect between 2,000 and 2,500 participants, following the previous edition's turnout of runners representing 86 nationalities.

The 15th Ooredoo Doha Marathon will take place on January 15, 2027, with an expected participation of around 25,000 runners. Starting and finishing at Hotel Park, the 42km route will pass landmarks including Souq Waqif and Old Doha Port.

The event will offer full and half marathons, 10km and 5km races, and an approximately 1km family run. A new 42km relay race for teams of four will also be introduced.

The 2027 edition will feature the Yellow Race for blind and visually impaired participants, expanding opportunities for inclusive participation. The marathon has also secured the World Athletics Gold Label for the third consecutive year.

Another major event will be the second international edition of the Samla International Race on January 23, 2027. Held under a three-year strategic partnership between Visit Qatar and the Qatar Samla Challenge Club, running through 2029, the competition is open to men and women from around the world.

The non-stop 100km endurance challenge must be completed within 12 hours and combines swimming, running, cycling and kayaking. The route includes a 3km swim, a 21km run, two cycling stages of 22km each, a 4km kayaking leg and a final 28km run. Competitors will cross the natural landscapes between Sealine and Khor Al Adaid.

The race will offer total prize money of USD 600,000 across the men's and women's categories, with each category winner receiving USD 100,000.

The endurance calendar will continue with the inaugural IRONMAN 70.3 Doha, scheduled for March 18–20, 2027, at Old Doha Port. The event will cover a total distance of 113km across swimming, cycling and running.

The main race on March 20 will comprise a 1.9km open-water swim at Old Doha Port, a 90km cycling course and a 21.1km run passing several of Doha's prominent landmarks. An IRONKIDS race will take place on March 19, while the championship will also offer qualifying places for the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship.

Source: QNA