OpenAI Introduces New Tools to Help Businesses Reach ChatGPT Users

Washington, November 11, 2026 : OpenAI has introduced a new set of tools within ChatGPT to help businesses manage their information and monitor how users engage with their products and services on the platform.

Launched on a trial basis, the tools include a business platform called Business Hub, which enables companies to create verified profiles and update details about their products and services, including pricing and availability.

Business Hub also provides companies with insights into user engagement, such as how frequently their businesses appear in ChatGPT conversations, the number of clicks to their websites, and the topics through which users discover their offerings.

The tools further allow eligible businesses to develop specialised AI agents that users can interact with directly. These agents can answer questions about products and services and provide information to help users compare options and make purchasing decisions.

Companies seeking access to the service will need to complete formal identity and business-document verification procedures. OpenAI has not yet disclosed the specific requirements for this process.

Source: QNA