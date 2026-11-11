Doha to Host 28th Asian Bowling Championships with 168 Athletes

Doha, November 11, 2026 : Qatar will host the 28th Asian Bowling Championships from Wednesday until November 23, bringing together 168 players, including 108 men and 60 women, representing 18 Asian countries.

The Qatar Bowling Federation will field six players in the competition: Jassim Mohammed Al Muraikhi, Mohammed Hamad Al Muraikhi, Bader Khalid Al Sada, Talal Ali Al Marri, Musaed Mohammed Al Muraikhi and Abdullah Mohammed Al Dosari. The team will be led by coach Pedro Luis Mirani, with Khalifa Ali Al Kubaisi serving as assistant coach.

The participating countries are China, Hong Kong, Jordan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Kuwait, Macau, Malaysia, Oman, Pakistan, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, the UAE, Uzbekistan and host Qatar.

The championships will include singles, doubles, trios, team and Masters competitions for both men and women.

The official opening ceremony is scheduled for Thursday evening, while the first competitions will begin on Friday. The event will conclude on November 22 with the Masters finals and step-ladder events, followed by the medal ceremonies.

Qatar Bowling Federation President Abdullah Sultan Al Qattan said preparations to host the continental championship had been completed. He added that the event is expected to welcome senior representatives from the Asian and international bowling federations, including President of the International, Asian and Kuwait Bowling Federations Sheikh Talal Mohammed Al Sabah.

Source: QNA