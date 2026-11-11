Qatar Participates in Web Summit Lisbon 2026

Qatar is among the countries taking part in Web Summit 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal, which opened on Monday and runs until November 12. The gathering brings together tech leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and decision-makers from around the world.

The Qatari delegation is led by Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al-Thani, Director of the Government Communications Office (GCO) and Chair of the Permanent Committee for Hosting the Web Summit. This is Qatar’s fourth consecutive year at the event, and its presence in Lisbon is also part of the push to promote Web Summit Qatar 2027, which Doha will host from January 31 to February 3.

Speaking about the pavilion, Sheikh Jassim said it brings together entities and support programs that highlight Qatar’s investment and business opportunities. He expressed pride in the startups presenting their innovations to investors and tech leaders, which he said reflects the growth of Qatar’s entrepreneurship scene. He added that Lisbon is a valuable chance to engage with the global tech community and to promote Qatar’s supportive environment for innovation, investment and business growth, in line with the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030.

What’s on at the Qatar Pavilion

The pavilion has welcomed visitors since the summit’s opening day. Representatives from government and semi-government bodies in technology, investment and entrepreneurship are on hand to explain their programs and incentives, and to guide visitors through Qatar’s business environment and the steps to setting up a company in the country.

On day one, Invest Qatar launched the Road to Web Summit Qatar 2027 program under its Startup Qatar initiative, in collaboration with the GCO, the Web Summit organisers and partners from Qatar’s innovation ecosystem. The program will prepare 10 to 15 promising startups through an intensive two-day training course, offering mentorship and hands-on coaching in investor pitches, market entry strategies and investor meetings, so they are ready for the fourth edition in Doha.

Visit Qatar is also at the pavilion, promoting the country’s tourism offering and its credentials as a destination for business events. Visitors can enjoy an interactive cultural experience, including personalised souvenir cards created by an Arabic calligrapher, alongside videos of Qatar’s top attractions. There is also an “Ask Qatar” activation, where visitors can meet people living in Qatar and have their questions answered directly. Four Qatari startups are presenting their solutions to investors and tech leaders.

Qatar on the Summit Stages

Qatari voices are also featured in the summit’s conference program:

Dr Hamad Rashid Al Naimi, Chief Strategy Officer at Invest Qatar, is speaking in a session on the shifting map of global growth and emerging market opportunities.

Haya Al Ghanim, Director of Qatar Funds at the Qatar Investment Authority, is taking part in a session on investment trends in innovative technologies and how they are reshaping industries.

Snoonu, the first Qatari tech startup valued at over QAR 1 billion, is hosting a workshop on scaling local products for global markets. Qatar Science & Technology Park is also running workshops on its support programs for tech companies.

Building on Web Summit Qatar

Qatar’s Lisbon presence follows three editions of Web Summit Qatar, which have established Doha as a leading regional platform for innovation and entrepreneurship. The latest edition drew a record 30,274 participants from 127 countries, along with 1,637 startups.

Web Summit was founded in 2009 and holds its flagship annual event in Lisbon, alongside editions in Qatar, Rio and Vancouver. Web Summit Qatar is described as the fastest growing tech event in the Middle East and North Africa.



Source: (QNA)