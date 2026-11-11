MOEHE Holds Early Childhood Development Event for 100 Children in Doha

Doha, November 11, 2026 : The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE), through its Early Education Department, has organised a community event for 100 children and their parents to highlight the importance of early childhood development and promote effective parenting practices.

Held at OliOli Children's Museum in Katara Cultural Village, the event, titled "And the Story Continues", aimed to help families adopt educational approaches that support children's growth, development and learning.

According to the ministry, the initiative was organised under the "Enhancing Early Childhood Education" project, a strategic initiative of the "Sunrise" Programme. It follows an earlier event, "Here… The Story Begins", as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the family's role as a key partner in education and establish a strong foundation for lifelong learning.

Director of the Early Education Department and National Lead of the project, Dhabia Mohammed Al Khulaifi, stressed the importance of equipping parents with the knowledge and skills needed to create a supportive home environment that encourages children's development and helps them reach their potential.

She also highlighted the ministry's commitment to working with specialised national institutions to provide meaningful educational and awareness experiences for children and their families.

The programme included two group parenting guidance sessions organised in partnership with Kanaf Parenting Centre. The sessions were led by the centre's Director, Dr. Maryam Ibrahim Al Malki, and Educational and Social Consultant Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Atiya.

The first session, "Children's Behaviour and Emotions", addressed ways to encourage positive relationships between siblings and communicate effectively with children during their first five years. The second, "A Child's Daily Routine and Habits", focused on balanced use of smart devices and preparing children for kindergarten.

Parents also had the opportunity to ask questions and discuss common parenting challenges with the specialists.

In addition, children and parents took part in an interactive workshop and various play-based and exploratory activities across the museum's exhibition spaces. The activities encouraged family engagement while developing children's critical thinking, creativity, cooperation and problem-solving abilities.

The initiative supports the ministry's wider efforts to improve early childhood education and strengthen collaboration between families, educational institutions and community organisations. It also contributes to the human and social development goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 by promoting an environment that supports children's learning and development from an early age.

Source: QNA