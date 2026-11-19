Buying an off-plan home in Dubai means paying for a residence that does not exist yet. For most buyers, that raises one simple question before any other: where does the money actually go after it leaves their account? In Dubai, the answer is set by law. Every real estate developer in Dubai that sells units off-plan must route buyer payments into a dedicated escrow account supervised by the Dubai Land Department (DLD). This article explains how that system works in practice, what it protects, where its limits sit, and how PLT Tower in Business Bay applies it for its buyers.

What DLD Escrow Means for an Off-Plan Buyer

An escrow account is a bank account opened for a single project. Buyer instalments go into that account, not into the developer's general company account. A DLD-approved bank acts as the escrow agent and releases money only as construction moves forward.

This changes the risk profile of an off-plan purchase. The buyer's payment is not a loan to the developer that can be spent on marketing, another tower or old debts. It is money ring-fenced for building the specific home the buyer paid for.

The Legal Backbone: Law No. 8 of 2007 in Plain Terms

Dubai's escrow system rests on Law No. (8) of 2007 Concerning Escrow Accounts for Real Estate Development. Its key protections are summarised below.

Protection What the law says What it means for the buyer Dedicated use Escrow funds are dedicated exclusively to building that project (Article 9) Payments fund the buyer's own tower, nothing else Creditor shield Funds cannot be seized to pay the developer's creditors (Article 9) A developer's unrelated debts cannot reach buyer money One project, one account A developer with several projects must keep a separate account for each (Article 9) Money from one tower cannot plug a gap in another 5% retention 5% is held back after the completion certificate and released one year after units are registered to buyers (Article 14) A reserve stays in place through the first year after handover Emergency action If a project is not completed, the escrow agent works with DLD to finish it or refund depositors (Article 15) A clear route exists if something goes wrong Penalties Misusing project funds can lead to imprisonment and/or a fine of at least AED 100,000 (Article 16) A strong deterrent against misuse

The law also requires DLD approval before a developer can advertise off-plan units or display them at exhibitions. A later amendment, Law No. (19) of 2020, adds that if a project is cancelled, the developer must refund all payments made by purchasers under the escrow law's procedures.

How Money Moves Through an Escrow Account

From booking to handover, buyer funds follow a predictable path:

1. Project registration. Before any sale, the developer registers the project with DLD and opens a project escrow account with an approved bank.

2. Buyer payment. The buyer pays the booking amount and every later instalment directly into the project escrow account, as stated in the Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA).

3. Oqood registration. The sale is recorded on DLD's interim register, known as Oqood, giving the buyer an official record of the unit before a title deed exists.

4. Progress verification. An independent consultant certifies construction progress, and the escrow bank releases funds in line with the work completed.

5. Completion and retention. Once the completion certificate is issued, 5% of the account stays with the escrow agent.

6. Title and final release. Units are registered in buyers' names, and the retained 5% is released one year later.

The principle is simple: the developer is paid for progress already built, not for promises.

PLT Tower at a Glance

PLT Tower is the first project from PLT Properties, a real estate developer in Dubai backed by PLT Holding, a diversified international group founded by the Tortora family. The group began in 2001, became publicly listed in 2014 and launched PLT Properties in 2024, with interests spanning renewable energy, finance, real estate and hospitality.

Detail PLT Tower Location Marasi Drive, Business Bay, Dubai Height 39 storeys Residences 384 homes, from studios to three-bedroom units Gross floor area About 43,000 sqm Architect Killa Design Views Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Canal Escrow status 100% DLD escrow-backed, according to the developer



How PLT Tower Puts Escrow Protection into Practice

Every Payment Goes to the Project Account

PLT Properties presents PLT Tower as 100% DLD escrow-backed. In practical terms, buyer payments are directed to the project escrow account rather than the developer's operating account, and drawdowns follow verified construction progress. Buyers can confirm this independently through official DLD channels, which is exactly how the system is designed to work.

A Focused, Single-Project Pipeline

As the brand's first development, PLT Tower carries the developer's full attention and reputation. Combined with the legal rule of one escrow account per project, buyer funds are not spread across a long list of competing launches.

Group Backing Beyond the Escrow Account

Escrow protects buyer money, but delivering a tower also requires a developer able to fund its own share and manage contractors on schedule. PLT Properties draws on a parent group with more than two decades of history and a public listing, which adds a layer of financial transparency buyers can look into.

Design Credentials That Support Long-Term Value

The tower is designed by Killa Design, the architecture studio behind Dubai's Museum of the Future. For off-plan buyers, a recognised design team supports build quality during construction and resale appeal long after the escrow phase ends.

Why Escrow Discipline Matters When Choosing a Real Estate Developer in Dubai

Escrow is mandatory for every off-plan project, so the law sets the minimum standard, not the maximum. What separates developers is how openly they work within it. Buyers comparing projects usually look at four signals:

• Transparency: escrow details appear in the SPA and on official records without the buyer having to chase them.

• Payment discipline: every instalment, including the booking fee, goes to escrow, with no side payments.

• Financial depth: the developer has the backing to deliver even if construction costs rise.

• Construction pace: work starts on time. Under the escrow law, a developer can be struck off the register for failing to start construction within six months of receiving off-plan sale approval without an acceptable reason.

A developer that treats escrow as a selling point rather than a box to tick is usually easier to verify, and easier to trust.

A 5-Step Checklist Before Paying for Any Off-Plan Unit

1. Verify the project and broker. Search the developer, the project and the broker on DLD's official Dubai REST app or the DLD website.

2. Request the escrow details. Ask for the escrow bank name and account number, and confirm they match the official project record.

3. Pay only into escrow. Send every payment, including the booking amount, to the project escrow account. Never to a personal, company or broker account.

4. Read the SPA closely. Confirm it references the project's DLD registration and escrow account.

5. Confirm Oqood registration. Make sure the unit is registered on Oqood after signing and keep the certificate.

What Escrow Does Not Cover

Escrow is strong protection, but it does not cover everything. Knowing its limits helps buyers set realistic expectations:

• Market price movements: escrow protects payments, not property values.

• Handover timing: delays are handled under the SPA and DLD rules, not by the escrow account itself.

• Specifications: finishes, layouts and sizes are governed by the contract.

• Payments made outside escrow: money sent to the wrong account sits outside the protection.

This is why the choice of developer still matters alongside the legal framework.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is escrow mandatory for every off-plan project in Dubai?

Yes. Under Law No. 8 of 2007, any developer selling units off-plan must open a project escrow account approved by DLD before sales begin.

Can a developer use escrow money for another project?

No. The law dedicates escrow funds exclusively to the project they were paid for and requires a separate account for each project.

What happens to buyer money if an off-plan project is cancelled?

The escrow agent works with DLD to protect buyers, either by arranging completion or by refunding payments. The 2020 amendment also requires the developer to refund all payments under the escrow law's procedures.

How can a buyer verify PLT Tower's escrow account?

By searching the project on the Dubai REST app or the DLD website and matching the escrow bank details with those stated in the SPA.

Securing Off-Plan Investments in Business Bay with Escrow-Backed Developers

Off-plan buying in Dubai is built on one clear rule: buyer money funds construction and nothing else. Law No. 8 of 2007 ring-fences payments, ties releases to real progress, shields funds from creditors and keeps a 5% reserve after completion. PLT Tower brings that framework to life in Business Bay with a 100% escrow-backed structure, a 39-storey design by Killa Design and the backing of an established international group. For buyers searching for a real estate developer in Dubai that makes protection easy to verify, the smartest move is to check the escrow details first and choose the home second. PLT Tower is built to pass that check.

